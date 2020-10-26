Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,600 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,010,000 after buying an additional 2,039,446 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,554,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after buying an additional 1,713,011 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

FITB opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

