BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. BorgWarner reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,127,000 after buying an additional 896,406 shares during the last quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 966.6% in the second quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 964,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,059,000 after buying an additional 874,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,994,000.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Earnings History and Estimates for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

