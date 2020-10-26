GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 434 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $543.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $335.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $522.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cascend Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Benchmark upgraded NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.19.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

