Brokerages Anticipate Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ring Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Ring Energy posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ring Energy will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ring Energy.

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 49.93%.

NYSE REI opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.57. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.31.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

