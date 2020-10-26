Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.75. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRC. BofA Securities raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 106.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

