Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s earnings. Ur-Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ur-Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ur-Energy.

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million.

NYSE:URG opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.49.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

