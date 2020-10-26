Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $540,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

MUB stock opened at $115.25 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $115.02.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

