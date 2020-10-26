Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $11.72 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,690,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,770,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Packer acquired 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

