Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Compugen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 15.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 11.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 11.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 13.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGEN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compugen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of CGEN opened at $14.16 on Monday. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $968.83 million, a PE ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

