Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 7,300 Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

TSLX stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.00.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Judy S. Slotkin purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $138,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $138,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $26,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,661.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $199,265. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

