Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,584 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.50.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.32%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FS KKR Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

