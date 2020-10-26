Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 213,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,959,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $46.32 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

