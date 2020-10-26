Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,724,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,499,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 205,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 704,641 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,280,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,099,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 174,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $4.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.84 million, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

