Eagle Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 42.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDU stock opened at $170.53 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $179.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.73. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 1.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.64.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

