Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,726 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Ituran Location and Control worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITRN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 13,493.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.39 million, a PE ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.21. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.62 million. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

