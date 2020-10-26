Eagle Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) by 110.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 2,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 5,500 shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $68,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $192,045. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 5,000 shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

TPVG opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.25 to $11.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

