Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,483,000 after acquiring an additional 336,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after buying an additional 5,752,798 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,520,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,366,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 722,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,029,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,115,000 after purchasing an additional 117,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $108.29 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.