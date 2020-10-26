Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 29.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 39,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 61.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 911,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares during the period.

AMJ stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77.

