Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,010 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $235.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $235.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.44.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.70.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

