Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,212,972 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 225,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 28,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHLX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.18%.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

