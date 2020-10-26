Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 234.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,226 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in General Electric by 19.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in General Electric by 21.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Electric by 541.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.12.

Shares of GE stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

