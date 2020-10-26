Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,445,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,495,000 after purchasing an additional 112,494 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,934,000 after buying an additional 189,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,044,000 after buying an additional 183,213 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 45,678.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,464,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,031,000 after buying an additional 2,459,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,481,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,883,000 after purchasing an additional 643,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $103.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

