Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 173.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,706,000 after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $802,291,000 after purchasing an additional 674,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,329,835,000 after purchasing an additional 597,606 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $188.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $210.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.