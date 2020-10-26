GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $23.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of GAP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GAP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.37.

NYSE:GPS opened at $21.42 on Friday. GAP has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.58.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GAP will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,094 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GAP by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,876,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in GAP by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,274,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

