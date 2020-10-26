Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $2,651,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.8% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 23.7% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.42.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $637.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $580.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $666.64. The firm has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

