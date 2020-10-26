Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $25.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GAP from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GAP has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.37.

GPS stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GAP will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in GAP during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 86.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 3.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

