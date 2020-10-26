Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 333.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 151,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 29.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 659,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,636,000 after acquiring an additional 150,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG opened at $215.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.36 and its 200-day moving average is $192.40. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $224.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.