Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vedanta by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vedanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 3.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VEDL opened at $5.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. Vedanta Limited has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

