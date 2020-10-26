10,247 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27.

A number of research firms have commented on GFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

