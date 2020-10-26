Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Stake Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 79.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 86.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 88.3% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 39.3% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NMR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Nomura stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Nomura Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $5.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

