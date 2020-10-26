Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 995 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

Shares of JPM opened at $103.81 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average of $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

