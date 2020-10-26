Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 432 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,257,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,633,000 after acquiring an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,769,000 after acquiring an additional 85,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,351,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,505,000 after acquiring an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $103.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $316.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Vedanta Limited
Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Vedanta Limited
10,247 Shares in Gold Fields Limited Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC
10,247 Shares in Gold Fields Limited Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC
Nomura Holdings Inc Stake Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC
Nomura Holdings Inc Stake Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC
Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 995 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 995 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 432 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 432 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 3,113 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 3,113 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report