AMG National Trust Bank Sells 550 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 3,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

