SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 125,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 181,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $103.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Trade War

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $540,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF
Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $540,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF
Owl Rock Capital Co. Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC
Owl Rock Capital Co. Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC
Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of Compugen Ltd.
Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of Compugen Ltd.
Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 7,300 Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc
Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 7,300 Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc
Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp
Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp
Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report