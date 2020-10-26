SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 125,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 181,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $103.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

