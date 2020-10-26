Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 950 Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 950 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,869,000 after purchasing an additional 430,636 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Workday by 293.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,853,000 after buying an additional 1,476,488 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Workday by 10.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,234,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,205,000 after purchasing an additional 121,558 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,213,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,421,000 after purchasing an additional 88,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Workday by 34.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 774,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,136,000 after purchasing an additional 196,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total value of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY opened at $224.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of -119.86 and a beta of 1.59. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

