Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,536,000 after acquiring an additional 447,454 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE:BX opened at $54.64 on Monday. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.