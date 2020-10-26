NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $349,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,787 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $137.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,959.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $145.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.