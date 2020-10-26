NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WORK. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 103,211 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WORK stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.59 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $40,997.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 292,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $45,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,720.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,333 shares of company stock worth $13,178,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WORK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

