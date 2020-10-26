NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 2,597 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

