World Asset Management Inc Has $323,000 Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,772,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,436,000 after purchasing an additional 700,066 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 43.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,017 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 27.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 897,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,556,000 after buying an additional 194,124 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8,395.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after buying an additional 833,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

