7,238 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1,381.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,269 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $43,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 35,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,229,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,773,377 shares of company stock valued at $180,048,915 in the last ninety days.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. BofA Securities upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.55.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.