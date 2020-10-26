World Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $2,226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,506,000 after purchasing an additional 274,727 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $67.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.