AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Holdings Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AGCO were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 833.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 96.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in AGCO by 9.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

In other news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $184,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $82.82 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average is $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

