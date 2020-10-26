World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $250,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in The Western Union by 31.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 287,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 457,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 63,526 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 436,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 128,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,166 shares in the last quarter.

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

Shares of WU stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

