Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 428 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 650.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

NYSE:LHX opened at $171.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

