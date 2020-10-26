Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 25,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.63.

Shares of SRE opened at $133.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.57. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.