Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Corteva by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,033 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 66.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,296,000 after buying an additional 1,704,350 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 23.0% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,926 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 120.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,636,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,838,000 after acquiring an additional 892,764 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,979,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,407,000 after buying an additional 883,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.28.

NYSE CTVA opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.