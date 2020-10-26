GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Domino's Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino's Pizza by 118.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Domino's Pizza by 446.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Domino's Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,417 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DPZ opened at $394.10 on Monday. Domino's Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.77 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $402.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.26.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza, Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino's Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Cowen raised Domino's Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Domino's Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Domino's Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

