GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 440 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after buying an additional 70,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 285,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,216,000 after purchasing an additional 52,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $31,328,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAD. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total value of $93,367.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at $960,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares in the company, valued at $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,831. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $250.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $288.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

