GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 105 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Snap-on by 4.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Snap-on by 31.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snap-on by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,542,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 27.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 465,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,708,000 after purchasing an additional 99,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $169.39 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.60.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

